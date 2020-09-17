Another cold front and some wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another great day for the South Plains with warm temps and a combination of clouds and sunshine. Even a few communities received some light rain and sprinkles, but that ended in the late afternoon.
Looking ahead to the weekend it will be a continued pattern of warm afternoons and cool mornings for most of the west Texas area.
High pressure parked in the Rockies will keep us stable with little chance of rain and colder air will remain to our north so that we can enjoy these pleasant daytime temperatures.
You can expect a few clouds as we move into Friday and then the weekend along with some stronger northeast winds on Friday afternoon. That’s the only big change until the middle of next week.
If you’re headed to Friday night football then you’ll notice the gusty northeast winds beginning late afternoon and continuing during the games. It’s a weak surge of cooler air that will lead to lows near 50 degrees in Lubbock by Saturday and Sunday mornings. It also means a slight drop in the afternoon highs which will still remain around 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
