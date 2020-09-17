3 arrested on charges of aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Major Crimes Unit, with the U.S. Marshals and LPD Patrol, made three arrests in an August 8 aggravated robbery at Fast Stop, located at 7302 4th St.
The police report says the victim was working at the Fast Stop alone when the three suspects came in. The victim told police one suspect pointed a small black handgun at him and “commanded” him to get the money from the register. The suspect with the gun told the victim he was moving too slow and another suspect went behind the counter with the victim. The victim opened the register and the suspect grabbed the cash from the drawer while the man with the gun held the victim at gunpoint.
The police report also says the man who grabbed the money also grabbed cigarettes and began to walk towards the door.
The suspect with the gun told the victim to step away from the register and “don’t call the police, we have other guys outside,” according to the report.
The two ran outside and the victim locked the doors and called 911 to report the robbery.
Police say 18-year-old Aaron Wiley and 18-year-old Kaleb Howard were arrested on Sept. 16 for aggravated robbery, and 18-year-old Tristen Torrez was arrested Thursday also for aggravated robbery. Each is being held on $200,000 bond. All three are currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
The public’s assistance through Crime Line tips was crucial to identifying and arresting these individuals.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.