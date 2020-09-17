Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is Celebrating 50 years of Youth Mentoring Services to Lubbock and the South Plains Area

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has served hundreds of children annually since 1970. To celebrate this exciting milestone, the Lubbock office will host a virtual and in-person celebration on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The day will consist of multiple live and pre-recorded messages and stories shared on the organization’s social media platforms. In addition, 100 Kona-Ice treats will be made available for community members as a gesture of appreciation for the first 50 years and in anticipation for the next 50 years.