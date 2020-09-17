Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is Celebrating 50 years of Youth Mentoring Services to Lubbock and the South Plains Area

Provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has served hundreds of children annually since 1970. To celebrate this exciting milestone, the Lubbock office will host a virtual and in-person celebration on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The day will consist of multiple live and pre-recorded messages and stories shared on the organization’s social media platforms. In addition, 100 Kona-Ice treats will be made available for community members as a gesture of appreciation for the first 50 years and in anticipation for the next 50 years.
The in-person celebration will take place at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock office located at 3416 Knoxville Avenue, starting at 4:00 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. Special anniversary shirts are also available for purchase by calling the office or visiting https://biglbk50.eventbrite.com.
As the leading youth mentoring organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters operates under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. By partnering with parents/guardians, and volunteers, children in the program are achieving:
Higher aspirations, greater confidence, and healthy relationships
Avoidance of risky behaviors
Educational success
All services are offered free of charge to children and potential mentors.
Follow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock on Facebook and Twitter (@bbbslubbock) to stay up to date with the 50th celebration and program updates and news.