Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Suspect sought in hit-and-run, Louisiana man missing around Lubbock, Sally turns to Tropical Depression

Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | September 17, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 6:09 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, police are still searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday night near 47th Street and Avenue Q.

Police are also asking for help to find a missing Louisiana man.

  • Darren Coker, 30 of West Monroe, Louisiana, disappeared Monday night after leaving the Lubbock International Airport in a Ford F-550 work truck.
  • He was supposed to travel to Hobbs, New Mexico, but never made it.
  • Read more here: Missing Louisiana man last seen in Lubbock

Tropical Depression Sally is making its way up Alabama and into Georgia.

A House Transportation Committee report says Boeing downplayed flaws in its 737-Max flight control systems and missed chances to fix them.

The Big Ten reversed its decision to cancel the 2020 football season.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.