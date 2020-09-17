Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, police are still searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday night near 47th Street and Avenue Q.
- Anthony Childers and Barbara Matthew died when an SUV rear-ended their motorcycle.
- Police found the SUV but not the driver.
- Read more here: Two killed, driver fled scene following crash on Avenue Q
Police are also asking for help to find a missing Louisiana man.
- Darren Coker, 30 of West Monroe, Louisiana, disappeared Monday night after leaving the Lubbock International Airport in a Ford F-550 work truck.
- He was supposed to travel to Hobbs, New Mexico, but never made it.
- Read more here: Missing Louisiana man last seen in Lubbock
Tropical Depression Sally is making its way up Alabama and into Georgia.
- The storm hit as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday morning and continues to make its way inland.
- At least one death is being blamed on the storm and another Alabama resident is missing.
- Read the latest here: After Sally: Rescue, recovery and a wary eye on rivers
A House Transportation Committee report says Boeing downplayed flaws in its 737-Max flight control systems and missed chances to fix them.
- The report also blasted the FAA for failing to oversee Boeing and the certification process.
- All Max jets are still grounded after two deadly crashes.
- Read more on the specifics of the report here: Panel’s report blasts Boeing, FAA for crashes, seeks reforms
The Big Ten reversed its decision to cancel the 2020 football season.
- The conference said it will have an abbreviated season, starting in late-October.
- The Big Ten will stop the season if COVID-19 cases get too high.
- Read more here: Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all
