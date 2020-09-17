Biologist explains hundreds of dead fish at Hodges Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you have recently visited Hodges Park, you may have seen or smelled hundreds of dead fish floating in Canyon Lake.
Visitors have posted on Facebook, speculating what caused this fish kill, but rest assured- pollution did not kill these fish.
According to Travis Tidwell, a biologist from Texas Parks and Wildlife, this was caused by a combination of recent cold weather and algae bloom.
“You went from 90 degrees to the 40s.. that will stress out the fish and especially this time of year with the winds that can cause something called the fall turnover," Tidwell said.
When wind blows, it can stir up the layers of oxygen in the water making it harder for fish to breathe. The cold weather also brought rain, which can encourage algae bloom.
“Some rain that y’all had can put nutrients throughout the water column along. The bottom layer brings water nutrients and the rain causes nutrients from the land and that can trigger an algae bloom," Tidwell said.
Algae can be harmful to fish because during the day algae use photosynthesis to generate oxygen, but at night they absorb oxygen. Ultimately, taking the oxygen away from the fish and other animals in the lake.
Texas Tech researchers are in the process of testing samples in San Marcos labs for Golden Algae, but they confirmed that Canyon lake has high rates of Golden Algae through microscope analysis.
“It releases a toxin in the water that can attack the gills of fish,” Tidwell said.
Since 2003, there have been ten outbreaks of Golden Algae in the Lubbock area. Tidwell said it was early in the season to see Golden Algae.
Tidwell confirmed that this fish kill was a natural event.
