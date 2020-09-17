Lubbock ISD releases instruction information for second nine-week period

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The second nine-week grading period for Lubbock Independent School District is set to begin in mid-October and administrators have issued information for parents on face-to-face and virtual instruction for the rest of the semester.
According to a release from LISD, staff will need to determine if students will continue with virtual instruction or make the switch to face-to-face instruction in order to make adjustments to our virtual staffing for this second period. If your student will continue with virtual instruction, then officials say you don’t have to take any action.
Parents who would like to change to face-to-face instruction must sign up between September 18 and October 2, notifying the student’s campus of the change by the end of the school day on Friday, October 2.
The second nine week grading period will begin on Monday, October 19.
LISD says parents will not be able to make changes after the option between virtual and face-to-face instruction is made. The option chosen will commit the student to that instruction method through the end of the semester.
Read further provided information on the two instruction options below:
Face-to-Face Instruction
- Face-to-face instruction features the most extensive support for students. Particular attention to health and safety are addressed by multiple protocols, including:
- Sanitizing practices, such as frequent cleaning of high touch point areas, desks and chairs
- Expanded service from GermBlast in addition to our regular cleaning schedule
- No sharing of student supplies or resources
- Hand sanitizing stations throughout the buildings
- Adults required to wearing masks
- Students in fourth grade and above required to wear masks, and when appropriate for younger students
- Social distancing, including development of schedules that limit large groups and modified transportation
- Screening protocols for staff, students, and visitors
- Limited face-to-face staff meetings and professional development
- Protocols are enacted for students/staff who come into “close contact” with a person who contracts COVID-19. Most close contacts require a quarantine period of up to 14 days. A microclosure featuring a shutdown of between 1-5 days is a remote possibility, during which deep cleaning procedures are administered on the campus. During quarantine or microclosure periods, students are taught online by their teachers.
- Close contact is defined by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) as:
- being directly exposed to infectious secretions (e.g., being coughed on while not wearing a mask or face shield); or
- being within six feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask or face shield;
- if either occurred at any time in the last 14 days at the same time the infected individual was contagious.
- Individuals are presumed infectious at least two days prior to symptom onset or, in the case of asymptomatic individuals who are lab-confirmed with COVID-19, two days prior to the confirming lab test.
- All Pre-K and kindergarten students have an iPad to take home each day. All first- through 12th-grade students have a Chromebook to take home each day.
- In order to limit the number of people in our school buildings, parents and guardians are asked to remain outside of the building during dropoff and dismissal to ensure a safe and smooth transition at the beginning and end of school days.
- You may make appointments to visit with teachers, counselors, and administrators as needed.
Virtual Instruction
- Virtual instruction is provided to any student and family who prefers this learning option.
- Virtual instruction has a daily time requirement for students to be engaged in school work.
- Elementary: 180 minutes daily
- Secondary: 240 minutes daily
- Students will be expected to turn in work every day and communicate with their teachers.
- Grading guidelines for virtual school follow the same Lubbock ISD grading guidelines utilized for students enrolled in face-to-face instruction.
- Students who select virtual instruction will remain in the virtual classroom for a full nine-week grading period. For example, if families select virtual learning for their student, they cannot transition back to face-to-face until the grading period ends.
- A variety of educational platforms are utilized for the virtual classroom including but not limited to Edgenuity, Google Classroom, Canvas, and Seesaw. Students are required to navigate the platforms and submit assignments virtually through those platforms.
- Families of younger students are expected to assist them to access the device, get started daily, and stay on task.
- Lubbock ISD is providing electronic devices.The TEA is working on a plan to provide internet access for families in need. In the meantime, Park-N-Learn sites are available at all Lubbock ISD middle and high school campuses.
- Students who opt for virtual learning will receive instruction in core subjects. Those who participate in UIL and extracurricular activities must attend the academic class assigned to this activity in person on their home campus. Transportation is not provided to and from these academic classes.
