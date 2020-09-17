Lubbock restaurant community pulls together as Abbott approves 75% occupancy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a news conference on Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced most businesses can operate at 75 percent occupancy effective Monday, and now two restaurants have different reactions to this news.
Leticia Palos, a supervisor at Picantes restaurant on 34th street, says she’s not sure they’ll increase their dining area to 75 percent just yet.
“We’ve been doing a lot of curbside and they’ve been enjoying not having to get out of the cars and staying in the cars and we take it to them and do all of the work,” explained Palos.
She says curbside business helps to keep customers safer in their cars instead of allowing more people in the dining area.
“I think everyone should decide what is best for their business. I’m speaking on behalf of my boss. I think he will keep it for this right now.”
But Michael Clintsman the owner of Local, Atomic, and Bar PM is immediately taking advantage of the opportunity presented.
“We’re super excited. More people means more money. We’ve been basically closed since March and we opened back up two weeks ago. That extra 25 percent really helps,” said Clintsman, who added they are a former bar turned restaurant, just trying to meet 51 percent of sales from food.
With the new announcement, they were now presented with a little problem of not having enough tables and seats to allow for 75 percent occupancy to come back in.
Then, Clintsman’s friend and owner of The Italian Garden stepped in, providing Clintsman with extra tables and chairs.
Clintsman wrote in a Facebook post, “I need tables and chairs and the owner of The Italian Garden said, ‘I have you covered!’. I love our local restaurant and bar community and how much we help each other out.”
Clintsman says the tables and chairs will make a huge difference as he will let bigger crowds in.
“We have a line out the door on Friday and Saturday nights and we can’t fit those people in and now with that extra 25 percent, it allows us to pay for some bills.”
“Just being open means the world to us and having a purpose and waking up and going to work means the world to my staff and I.”
Abbott said in the news conference businesses such as gyms and exercise facilities, manufacturers, museums, libraries, office-based employers, restaurants and retailers can open in regions in hospital regions that have 15 percent or less of hospitalizations.
Victoria, Laredo, and Lower Rio Grande Valley are three regions that cannot open businesses on Monday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.