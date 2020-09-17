Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity completes first ‘blitz build’ in over a decade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity completed their first “blitz build” in over a decade on Wednesday.
Community volunteers assisted Habitat for Humanity and Blitz Homebuilders in building 2 homes in just 10 days.
The 2 families moving into the homes also assisted with construction and will be completing financial literacy courses as a part of the program to pay off their mortgage and build equity.
Christy Reeves, executive director for habitat, says the two families moving in are wonderful recipients, and it was important for the community to come together for this project.
“The mission of Habitat is to bring people together to build houses communities and hope,” Reeves said. “It’s especially gratifying to be building in east Lubbock where we are really trying to build back this community and revitalize it and get it to the great and wonderful place that it needs to be.”
