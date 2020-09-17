More smoky haze for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A handful of spots received measurable rainfall in the past 24 hours. A few more spots may in the next 12 hours or so. The overall weather pattern, as expected, has changed little. As noted yesterday, it follows that we see little change in our weather from day-to-day. However, an increase in the smoky haze is expected heading into the weekend.
Isolated showers and a few thundershowers dotted the KCBD viewing area late yesterday and early today. I’ll add rainfall totals to this story later this morning.
This afternoon a brief isolated shower is possible. Like yesterday, and the day before, the potential for measurable precipitation at any given spot is no more than ten percent. It will be partly cloudy and warm, though not as warm as yesterday. Temperatures will peak around 80 to 84 degrees.
Mostly fair skies return tonight. Lows generally will range from near 50 degrees in the northwestern viewing area to near 60 degrees in the southeastern viewing area. Winds will be light.
Morning clouds are likely Friday, but sunshine will dominate the afternoon. There is a but. But, the smoky haze is expected to increase Friday into Saturday.
Through the weekend winds will be slightly breezy at times. Highs will continue in the low 80s. Lows will continue in the 50s.
Have A Plan
September is National Preparedness Month (NPM). It’s a good time think and plan what you, your family, and your community will do if there’s a disaster. This year’s theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”
Last week, week two, the focus was on building a disaster kit. This week, week 3, the focus is on preparing for disasters.
Were you prepared for COVID-19? Did you have a supply of disinfecting wipes? Toilet paper? Hand sanitizer? Non-perishable food? Prescriptions you would need? A pandemic is just one of many emergencies you might plan for.
In West Texas, we probably think more about severe weather disasters. Along and near the coast it might be hurricane focused. But it could be an emergency due to a chemical leak from a industrial plant or train, extreme heat, extreme colds or snowstorms (remember the Blizzard of 2015?). It might be a power outage, which could mean no refrigeration, no gas, and no fresh water flowing from your faucet.
To help you decide what you will plan for, see the list under the “Disasters and Emergencies” tab near the top of the page at www.ready.gov. Each item in the list is a clickable link to more specific information.
While you are there, explore the other topic tabs near the top of the page.
Have you informed younger members of the family of your plan? That’s next week’s preparedness tip.
In the meantime, you can learn more at www.ready.gov
