Second suspect arrested, charged for 2018 Brownfield murder

Meshach Hall, 22, of Seagraves, was arrested on September 14 and was initially booked into the Gaines County Jail. He was then transferred to the Terry County Jail. He was charged with murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct while discharging a firearm. His bond was set at $800,000 and he was bailed out of the jail on Wednesday afternoon.