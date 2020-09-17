Second suspect arrested, charged for 2018 Brownfield murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A second person has been arrested and charged in the 2018 Brownfield murder of 19-year-old Evan Tyrese Anderson.
According to police records, 22-year-old Jim Mojica, of Brownfield, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharge firearm, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violate DL restriction, open container and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Mojica was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Terry County Jail.
Meshach Hall, 22, of Seagraves, was arrested on September 14 and was initially booked into the Gaines County Jail. He was then transferred to the Terry County Jail. He was charged with murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct while discharging a firearm. His bond was set at $800,000 and he was bailed out of the jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Brownfield Police Chief Tony Serbantez said the call came in at 12:14 a.m. on June 5, 2018 for a report of shots fired in the alleyway near North 3rd Street and West Ripley Street.
According to Brownfield News, dispatchers received a call from a female about the fight, and the dispatcher heard gunfire while on the phone.
Anderson died on the scene and Mojica was shot in the leg. Mojica was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Hall was indicted last week by a Terry County Grand Jury.
Mojica is currently in the Terry County Jail being held on a combined $570,000 bond.
