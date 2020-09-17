South Plains Food Bank CEO David Weaver retires after 27 years of fighting hunger

“I never really thought it was going to become a career,” Weaver said. “Food banking, at that time, was still relatively young. I don’t think anybody thought this nonprofit management is a career path. But, it really is. In the early days of food banking, we were all kind of idealistic and thinking maybe we can work ourselves out of a job. That’s still our mission I think, to work ourselves out of a job. But, we have other other things going on right now that make you realize how important it is for the community to come together with a food bank and take care of people who are hungry and food insecure.”