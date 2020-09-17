South Plains Food Bank CEO David Weaver retires after 27 years of fighting hunger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What started as volunteer bookkeeping ended with 27 years of fighting hunger at the South Plains Food Bank. Now, after the announcement in late January, David Weaver is set to retire Friday.
“I never really thought it was going to become a career,” Weaver said. “Food banking, at that time, was still relatively young. I don’t think anybody thought this nonprofit management is a career path. But, it really is. In the early days of food banking, we were all kind of idealistic and thinking maybe we can work ourselves out of a job. That’s still our mission I think, to work ourselves out of a job. But, we have other other things going on right now that make you realize how important it is for the community to come together with a food bank and take care of people who are hungry and food insecure.”
Weaver, who was first in nonprofit theater management, became the CEO of the SPFB in the 1990s after his stint as bookkeeper and then in a full-time position to help with fundraising.
His time at the helm of the SPFB has included the move to its current location on MLK Jr. Blvd, the increase in the number of employees, new programs and the growth of its apple orchard.
“We have a generation now that’s being served and they’re getting fresh apples because people had a vision and took the time to invest in their community at that time,” Weaver said. “I think that’s a really good metaphor for the food bank. When I think about the people who started the food bank, they planted a seed for the food bank and planted a vision and volunteered and gave time and then that vision has been passed from generation to generation.”
From small to large donations, the annual U Can Share Food Drive and loyal volunteers, Weaver has also seen the generosity of the community.
“I’ve always thought the South Plains Food Bank as a very grassroots organization, and our board is very grassroots,” Weaver said. “I’m grateful that people believe in our mission, believe in our cause, and are willing to invest their time and their money and their talent to come out and help us fulfill our mission.”
Above all, he would give credit to the staff at the SPFB for its success and ability to sustain the growing need to help the hungry in our area.
“We have an amazing staff and they’ve come together,” Weaver said. “I feel so good about stepping back and let them starting to work with Dina Jeffries, our new CEO. I think she’s going to take us to a whole new level. I’m excited about the future. I’ve gotten us to a point and now it’s a new generation that’s going to take us into the future.”
That future, for Weaver, will include time traveling, gardening and maybe even a return to the theater. However, he’ll never stop making sure our neighbors are fed.
“I will continue to love the mission of the food bank,” Weaver told KCBD. “I will be an advocate for people who are hungry and food insecure. I think there’s still a lot of things I can do outside of the food bank, just to make people aware of the needs of the hungry and the opportunities to make a difference in those people’s lives.”
