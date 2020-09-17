Total of 800 workers needed for Election Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Election Day approaches, the Lubbock County Elections Office is asking for more help at the polls.
The office always asks for help in election years, but now they need even more to help with COVID-19 cleaning protocols. The office is asking for 800 volunteers this year.
“Right now, at this point we’re about 300 shy," Lubbock County Elections Administrator Dorothy Kennedy, said. "We need about 300 more people.”
The Elections Office says it does not need any more workers for early voting, which is from Oct. 13 to Oct. 30.
The office will need the most help on Election Day. These workers will be stationed at 40 locations throughout the county.
The Elections Office particularly needs bilingual workers who are comfortable with computers and will be able to work for about 14 to 16 hours. All will be paid $9 an hour for training and $11 an hour for their work on Election Day.
Volunteers will need to complete a six-hour training course that takes place inside the Elections Office facilities at 1308 Crickets Ave.
“We have a lot of classes this month, leading into October," Kennedy said.
Proper social distancing may not be possible for workers in polling locations.
“But we have plenty of personal protective equipment out in the field, both for the workers, election workers, and for the voters," Kennedy said.
The Elections Office has gloves, masks, face shields and lots of hand sanitizer.
Those interested in working are asked to visit the Elections Office or call 806-775-1339. They will then be pointed to four personnel agencies: Express Employment Professionals, at 7412 University Ave.; KTBlack Services at No. 18 Briercroft Office Park; ITSQuest Professional Staffing Solutions at 4505 82nd St.; and Elwood Staffing at 2811 S. Loop 289.
“We also want to make sure they know they can’t wear political things when they go to the polls," Kennedy said. "Like shirts, belt buckles, lapel pins.”
Here is a link to the Lubbock County Elections Office: www.votelubbock.org
