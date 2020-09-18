Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his latest re-opening guidelines.
- Starting Monday, restaurants, stores, gyms, museums and libraries can open up to 75 percent capacity.
- Nursing homes can re-open to visitors as long as there are no outbreaks in the facility.
- Read more here: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott opens restaurants, retailers to 75%, visitation allowed in nursing homes
The Lubbock County Elections Office is hiring 300 people to work at polling stations on Election Day.
- The job included a paid six-hour training course and pays $11 an hour on Election Day.
- More details can be found here: Total of 800 workers needed for Election Day
Oil prices are on the rise.
- World oil producers have set newer, higher and stricter output quotas which should fare better with a decrease in oil demand worldwide.
- U.S. oil futures are now selling past $41 per barrel.
- Read more from Reuters News here: Oil Prices Rise as Hurricane Season Disrupts U.S. Supply
A federal judge blocked postal service changes that slowed mail delivery, calling it a politically motivated attack.
- The preliminary injunction was issued in response to a lawsuit by 14 states against the postal service and the Trump administration.
- Read more here: US judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
What is left of Hurricane Sally is making its way across North and South Carolina, where it could dump up to four inches of rain.
- Forecasters are keeping an eye on Tropical Depression 22 in the Gulf of Mexico.
- That depression could become a tropical storm later today and affect South Texas next week.
- Read more here: Gulf Coast braces for 2nd round of flooding in Sally’s wake
