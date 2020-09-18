Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Abbott eases COVID restrictions, Elections Office needs more workers, Sally goes as more storms develop

By Michael Cantu | September 18, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 6:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his latest re-opening guidelines.

The Lubbock County Elections Office is hiring 300 people to work at polling stations on Election Day.

Oil prices are on the rise.

A federal judge blocked postal service changes that slowed mail delivery, calling it a politically motivated attack.

What is left of Hurricane Sally is making its way across North and South Carolina, where it could dump up to four inches of rain.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.