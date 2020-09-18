End Zone Player Profile: Chris Jackson

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Post Antelopes' offensive lineman, Chris Jackson is balancing a heavier workload than most student athletes in high school. Starting on the football team’s offensive line, working at Sonic Drive-In, and being a student.
Football wasn’t Jackson’s first choice; he started playing at a young age because it was a sport his dad played when he was younger and a lot of his friends were on the team. In high school, he quit his freshman year, but returned his sophomore year.
“A lot of untapped potential," said head coach, Michael Pittman. "You know Chris was kind of a late bloomer for us. You know back in junior high you know as a 7th grader he didn’t play. He come out his 8th grade year and he’s a little behind, but last year we kind of saw a spark. And like I said he’s got a lots of potential and he’s getting close to reaching a lot of that.”
At the end of his freshman year, Jackson began looking for a job. He was then hired at Sonic, around the same time he decided to join the football team again. But determined to be hardworking, he chose to do both instead of putting his focus on one and quitting the other.
“It’s very difficult I have to wake up, go to school, go to practice, go to work, sleep, said Jackson. "But it’s not that bad. Some days I get off, some days I don’t.”
He isn’t the only student athlete at Post with a job, but with his schedule it’s one of the more complex ones coaches have seen.
Pittman said, “It’s not rare, but it is difficult at times. And you know because, you know they have a lot of obligations at work. There’s a lot of obligations here. You know sometimes it doesn’t seem like there’s enough day for some of those kids.”
Jackson said he works about 20 to 25 hours a week at Sonic, but has worked with his boss to be free for games and practice. He works Wednesday ‚Thursday, Saturday and Sunday nights as a chef, even if he has practice before his shift. This season, coach Pittman said Jackson hasn’t missed a single workout or practice, showing a high level of responsibility and maturity at a young age.
“I think it says a lot about him, you know his character," said Pittman. "He’s a guy that, I guess call him a thinker. You know he always kind of thinks outside of the box. You know, and like I said it doesn’t surprise me that he has that responsibility. You know I’ve seen his responsibility the last couple of years to us. You know even though he has a job and he has other obligations. You know his responsibility to us has been a lot better.”
He said he gets his determination to work hard from his father, who works in the oil fields.
Jackson said, “I felt like I should take on responsibilities young. Learn that ability in the workforce, mostly the career I want. Long hard hours. So I might as well pick it up young.”
However, unlike most student athletes, his dreams are not geared towards playing at the next level. He has his focus set on building a career in the automotive field and is currently working on repairing a car, alongside his dad.
“Currently we need a new carburetor. That thing is broke. Wiring harness caught fire and, so that’s going to be a couple hundred dollars. And that’s about it, anything else is rusted.”
Jackson said if he was provided the opportunity to play at the next level he would take it. But his hopes remain becoming a first generation college student, and studying in the field automotive.
