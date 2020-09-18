END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night!
Petersburg 59, Whiteface 12
Hermleigh 55, Robert Lee 8
Amherst 56, Wellman-Union 8
Happy 58, Kress 8
Smyer 20, Seagraves 0
Guthrie 67, Cotton Center 18
Anton 49, Lorenzo 0
Whitharral 56, Sands 6
New Deal 44, Bovina 0
Knox City 55, Ira 16
Lamesa 32, River Road 29
Dalhart 49, Friona 21
Roosevelt 33, Dimmitt 0
Stamford 38, Sudan 0
Sundown 34, Stanton 26
Morton 60, Trent 12
Loop 54, Nazareth JV 24
White Deer 64, Spur 40
Clarendon 28, Hale Center 20
Miami 61, Lubbock Titans 48
Muleshoe 21, Tulia 14
Estacado 40, Hereford 6
Tahoka 21, Crosbyton 8
Snyder 36, Lake View 12
Big Spring 20, Brownfield 17
Lockney 41, Plains 26
Klondike 46, Meadow 0
Lazbuddie 62, Silverton 35
Post 26, Abernathy 7
O’Donnell 54, Jayton 52
Andrews 54, Seminole 13
Idalou 35, Littlefield 6
Motley County 52, Crowell 37
Dumas 62, Levelland 26
Ralls 30, Quanah 28
New Home 32, Floydada 13
Sterling City 62, Borden County 58
Nazareth 66, Paducah 64
Hart 36, Hedley 20
Wilson 72, Southland 50
Pampa 73 Denver City 28
