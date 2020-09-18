END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 18

KCBD End Zone Scores and Highlights for Friday, Sept. 18 (Part 1)
By Pete Christy | September 18, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 10:45 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night!

KCBD End Zone Scores and Highlights for Friday, Sept. 18 (Part 2)

Petersburg 59, Whiteface 12

Hermleigh 55, Robert Lee 8

Amherst 56, Wellman-Union 8

Happy 58, Kress 8

Smyer 20, Seagraves 0

Guthrie 67, Cotton Center 18

Anton 49, Lorenzo 0

Whitharral 56, Sands 6

New Deal 44, Bovina 0

Knox City 55, Ira 16

Lamesa 32, River Road 29

Dalhart 49, Friona 21

Roosevelt 33, Dimmitt 0

Stamford 38, Sudan 0

Sundown 34, Stanton 26

Morton 60, Trent 12

Loop 54, Nazareth JV 24

White Deer 64, Spur 40

Clarendon 28, Hale Center 20

Miami 61, Lubbock Titans 48

Muleshoe 21, Tulia 14

Estacado 40, Hereford 6

Tahoka 21, Crosbyton 8

Snyder 36, Lake View 12

Big Spring 20, Brownfield 17

Lockney 41, Plains 26

Klondike 46, Meadow 0

Lazbuddie 62, Silverton 35

Post 26, Abernathy 7

O’Donnell 54, Jayton 52

Andrews 54, Seminole 13

Idalou 35, Littlefield 6

Motley County 52, Crowell 37

Dumas 62, Levelland 26

Ralls 30, Quanah 28

New Home 32, Floydada 13

Sterling City 62, Borden County 58

Nazareth 66, Paducah 64

Hart 36, Hedley 20

Wilson 72, Southland 50

Pampa 73 Denver City 28

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.