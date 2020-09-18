Gaines County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammer impersonating deputy

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scammer impersonating their Lt. Walker.
They say the caller is claiming to be “Deputy Walker with the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office,” asking people to go to Wal-Mart to purchase a money order or voucher to pay fines at the Sheriff’s Office.
If you get one of these calls please call 432-219-7577.
The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office will never call you to pay fines or collect money over the phone.
