Gaines County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammer impersonating deputy
Gaines County Sheriff's Office (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff | September 18, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 4:45 PM

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scammer impersonating their Lt. Walker.

They say the caller is claiming to be “Deputy Walker with the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office,” asking people to go to Wal-Mart to purchase a money order or voucher to pay fines at the Sheriff’s Office.

If you get one of these calls please call 432-219-7577.

The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office will never call you to pay fines or collect money over the phone.

