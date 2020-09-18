Shots fired during arrest of man who damaged vehicle of Slaton census worker

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - 42-year-old Tomas Solis was taken into custody Friday after police say he attacked the vehicle of a census worker, striking the car and smashing the windshield.
The worker told police she followed Solis after he drove off in his car, tracking him to his mother’s house in the 400 block of West Lynn while she was on the phone with police.
When Slaton police arrived at the house and tried to take him into custody, police say Solis rammed a patrol car with his vehicle, prompting an officer to fire two shots into his tires.
Solis is now in custody, facing charges of criminal mischief and aggravated assault on a public servant.
No injuries were reported.
