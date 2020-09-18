Smoke and sun this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather has been mild and will be mild through the weekend. I expect an increase in the smoky haze in our sky today and tomorrow. Models this morning are hinting at a change in the weather pattern late next week.
Smoky Weekend
The smoky haze from the wildfires out west will increase. The majority of the smoke will remain well above ground, but some may work down to the surface. It’s possible we may smell some smoke today, tonight, and tomorrow.
Other than the smoke, we will see a few clouds today and tomorrow, but otherwise it will be sunny. Winds will be light. Temperatures to today will peak around 84 degrees.
Mostly fair with a smoky haze tonight. Winds will be light. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s except in the northwestern KCBD viewing area where it will be in the 40s.
In addition to the smoky haze we may see a few clouds early Saturday. Tomorrow otherwise will be sunny. Winds generally will be light. Highs will range from near 80 degrees to the mid-80s.
Mostly fair with a thinning smoky haze Saturday night. Lows will range from the upper 40s in the northwestern viewing area to the upper 50s in the southeast.
The overhead smoke layer is expected to thin Sunday into early next week. Sunday and Monday otherwise will be sunny with little change in our low and high temperatures.
Model Hints
Computer forecast models this morning are are hinting at a change in the weather pattern late next week. If the change occurs, we may see some rain and slightly cooler temperatures around Thursday and Friday of next week.
There is too much inconsistency in the various major models, however, to say there will be a significant chance for rain. We can hope, we can pray.
Watch for updates in the forecast sections here on our Weather Page and in our free Weather App.
I’ll add to this story later this morning.
Friday Night Lights
Planning to be outside this evening? Friday Night Football perhaps? Just to kick off the weekend? Get current conditions and a pin-point hour-by-hour forecast for any location using the free KCBD Weather App. Simply set the location to your point of interest. You can do the same here on our Weather Page by entering a zip code in the top-left text-box in the Currents section.
In This Heat
While temperatures will continue mild well into next week, even with temperatures in the 80s the interior of a parked vehicle - even with windows cracked - can become dangerously hot.
NEVER leave a child, or anyone, or a pet, unattended in a vehicle. Even for a moment.
ICYMI
In case you missed it (ICYMI) I’m repeating yesterday’s information about National Preparedness Month, September. It’s a good time to think and plan what you, your family, and your community will do if there’s a disaster. This year’s theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”
Last week, week two, the focus was on building a disaster kit. This week, week 3, the focus is on preparing for disasters.
Were you prepared for COVID-19? Did you have a supply of disinfecting wipes? Toilet paper? Hand sanitizer? Non-perishable food? Prescriptions you would need? A pandemic is just one of many emergencies you might plan for.
In West Texas, we probably think more about severe weather disasters. Along and near the coast it might be hurricane focused. But it could be an emergency due to a chemical leak from a industrial plant or train, extreme heat, extreme colds or snowstorms (remember the Blizzard of 2015?). It might be a power outage, which could mean no refrigeration, no gas, and no fresh water flowing from your faucet.
To help you decide what you will plan for, see the list under the “Disasters and Emergencies” tab near the top of the page at www.ready.gov. Each item in the list is a clickable link to more specific information.
While you are there, explore the other topic tabs near the top of the page.
Have you informed younger members of the family of your plan. That’s next week’s preparedness tip.
In the meantime, you can learn more at www.ready.gov
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.