Unemployment high, consumer spending increased: Lubbock’s economy slowly recovering

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since March, businesses owners have struggled to stay open under new health guidelines or government restrictions.
Businesses are vital to our economy because they employ residents and collect sales tax, which collectively fuels our local government and city budgets.
KCBD reached out to the Texas Comptroller to find out how many businesses have gone out of business. It is difficult to track, but one way to know if a business closed their doors is if they forfeit their sales tax permit.
According to records obtained from the Texas Comptroller, 217 businesses have forfeited their permit since March.
This number falls in line with analysis from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, which represents a quarter of all businesses in Lubbock.
“So three percent of our membership has told us they are out of business, so if you extrapolate that and extend it out into the community, so that would be about 250 businesses based our analysis could out of business in Lubbock Texas," Eddie McBride, CEO of Lubbock Chamber of Commerce said.
Within the chamber three percent or 51 businesses closed due to Covid-19. However, a few closed before the pandemic could take full effect on the business.
One major impact on the economy during lock down months was the lack of travelers. Lubbock’s consumer spending dropped drastically compared to the rest of Texas.
“What folks didn’t realize is that January to June of this year, consumer spending declined by 30%. Overall consumer spending in the state of Texas declined by 11%. So with losing the 30 thousand or so students from Texas Tech and losing all the business that would come from Eastern New Mexico and West Texas. We lost a lot of chance for people to spend money in town," McBride said.
Since more businesses have opened and students returned to campus, the economy is slowly recovering. Since March 477 new sales tax permits have been issued, but that does not necessarily mean they have opened.
“Our sales tax collections have gone up, so that is good news. Having the students come back from an economic stand point is of course huge, but obviously brings an increase cases of the covid," McBride said.
Despite increased consumer spending or more people spending money, unemployment in Lubbock is three times higher than it was last year.
“By the end of August there were about 10 thousand people who were still not unemployed in Lubbock and a year ago at that time there were 3 thousand something people unemployed at that time. So we have three times more people unemployed in Lubbock right now as we did a year ago. So that is still an alarming statistic," McBride said.
McBride believes the governor’s capacity expansion will help the economy, but only a little because many employers cannot afford to hire more staff.
“They might bring back a little bit, but you have to remember that being at 50 percent. There are a lot of people who can add more seats to their restaurant, but they are still going to have the same amount of wait staff," McBride said.
If you are currently seeking employment, nearly 60 businesses are hiring right now.
