Your Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Our temperatures remain about the same, in the low 80s on this Friday, however, it’s easy to see the smoke overhead. Smoke from the west coast fires is being returned to the area by high pressure over the southern Rockies. That pattern will stay in place until early to middle next week.
It looks like clouds and it does keep temps a little lower than sunny skies would produce over the South Plains.
So, that means some very nice weekend weather, even with the smoke with lows that will be in the low to mid 50s. A few 40s will be possible in the northwest areas both Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Afternoon high temps will remain between 80 – 85 degrees for all of the region this weekend and into early next week.
The next chance of rain will be a slim one and that’s between Wednesday thru Friday of next week.
It will be early next week when tropical storm BETA may become more of a concern for the coastal areas of Texas.
