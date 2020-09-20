Bailey closing county offices after COVID-19 exposure

BAILEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Bailey County will be closing and disinfecting their courthouse after a COVID-19 exposure was reported in county offices this week.
They will be closing the courthouse, the County Attorney’s Office, and the County Treasurer’s Office all next week, from Sept. 21 through Sept. 26.
They plan to reopen again on Sept. 27 after offices have been disinfected and deep cleaned.
Bailey County Attorney Jackie Claborn said, “We feel it is unlikely that there was a significant threat of exposure to the public. But out of an abundance of caution, anyone with the slightest possibility of an exposure will be notified,” in a statement released on Sunday.
The Commissioner’s Meeting set for Monday at 10 a.m. will still go forward at the Muleshoe Police Department Training Center located at 303 Main Street. The start time will be moved to 10:15 a.m. due to the last-minute change of location.
“This meeting is required by law to adopt the county budget and it must be done this week. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend, however, the public needs to understand that there will be people who are required to be at this meeting who have had direct exposures to positive Covid individuals. For this reason, everyone will be properly socially distanced, and masks will be required the entire time for all visitors and county officials,” Claborn said.
County Court scheduled for Sept. 24 is also canceled. Those people set for court on that day do not need to attend. A new court date will be set as soon as possible, and those people will be notified of the new date.
