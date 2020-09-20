City issues reminder about approval for tailgating, outdoor gatherings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock issued this reminder on Saturday, as fans prepare for tailgating events next week.
For Texas Tech home football games, those wishing to have a tailgate off of the university campus, must follow guidelines set by the City of Lubbock. For outdoor tailgate events with 10-49 participants, a Small Tailgate Approval Checklist must be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of five days before the event.
An outdoor tailgating event with an anticipated 50 participants or more must submit a separate plan for consideration by the Mayor of the City of Lubbock detailing how safety concerns regarding COVID-19 will be addressed. These plans should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of five days prior to the event for approval.
To request approval from the Mayor for other outdoor events with anticipated gatherings of 10 or more people, visit mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe where you will find an approval checklist. Completed checklists should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubboHow to tailgate during a pandemicck.us a minimum of ten days prior to the event for approval.
