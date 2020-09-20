Smoke and haze continue as temps warm up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - That smoke will be sticking around today, and for at the very least this morning, if not the entire day, will be thicker then what we saw yesterday. So another day where I am recommending if you suffer from any kind of lung ailment, like asthma, you limit your time outside. The smoke from those wildfires out west is something that we just have to watch for day in and day out until the fires are put out.