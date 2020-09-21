Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Tropical Storm Beta headed toward Texas-Louisiana, Texas beings another re-opening phase, battle continues after Ginsburg vacancy

By Michael Cantu | September 21, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated September 21 at 6:11 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Storm Surge Warnings are being issued from the Texas Coast to Parts of Louisiana because of Tropical Storm Beta.

A new phase of Texas re-opening begins today.

A woman accused of mailing ricing to Texas and the White House is in custody.

The White House is re-imposing sanctions on Iran.

Republicans are moving to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

