Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Storm Surge Warnings are being issued from the Texas Coast to Parts of Louisiana because of Tropical Storm Beta.
- The storm is expected to also bring the threats to that area.
- Residents are being advised to stay vigilant and expect flooding.
- Read more here: Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday
A new phase of Texas re-opening begins today.
- Most businesses, including stores and restaurants can open to 75 percent capacity.
- Hospitals can schedule elective procedures and later this week nursing homes can resume limited visitations.
- Look at the details: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott opens restaurants, retailers to 75%, visitation allowed in nursing homes
A woman accused of mailing ricing to Texas and the White House is in custody.
- A screening facility detected the deadly poison before it could reach the White House.
- U.S. Customs officers arrested the woman at the New York border with Canada on Sunday.
- Read more here: AP sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested
The White House is re-imposing sanctions on Iran.
- The move would reinstate the sanctions put in place before the Iran nuclear deal.
- But the United Nations Security Council called the move illegal since the U.S. withdrew from the deal in 2018.
- Read more here: Iran vows to go after Americans who killed top general
Republicans are moving to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.
- The White House wants President Donald Trump’s nominee confirmed before the November election.
- Democrats say the process should wait until after the election.
- Read more here: Biden to GOP senators: Don’t jam through Ginsburg nominee
