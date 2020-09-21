End Zone Team of the Week: Idalou Wildcats

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - The fourth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Idalou Wildcats.
In their week four matchup against the Littlefield Wildcats, Idalou won 36-6 to stay undefeated.
The Wildcats are now (3-0) on the season after having their week three matchup against Brownfield canceled.
Idalou continues to excel on both sides of the ball, scoring more than 30 points in each game this season so far.
But even more important, the team’s defense has matched their goal so far, of holding teams to 14 points. Only Clyde was able to score 14 against the Wildcats.
Next week, Idalou will hit the road to take on the (2-1) New Deal Lions.
