Lubbock Cooper ISD releases information ahead of first varsity football game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are preparing for their first varsity football game this Friday, and officials have released information regarding adjustments under COVID-19 precautions.
The game will take place this Friday, September 25, at Pirate Stadium at First United Park, 7:00 p.m., against Amarillo Caprock.
LCISD released the following list of changes for fans to be aware of:
- ABSOLUTELY NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE GATE. In order to enter the game, you must already have purchased a ticket online. (Tickets are required for spectators of ALL AGES.) Tickets were made available in the previous weeks to families of game participants with an allotment for Amarillo Caprock families. A very small number of remaining tickets will be made available to LCHS students throughout this week. In adherence with UIL capacity guidelines, THERE ARE NO MORE TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE.
- NO ADMISSION PASSES WILL BE ACCEPTED. (Gatekeepers are not permitted to accept Gold Cards, District Passes, Student Passes, etc. To enter the game, you must have a ticket in-hand.)
- Reserved ticketholders MUST SIT in their assigned seats. All tickets have been labeled with section and seat numbers. See the NEW sections (AA-GG) in the attached image.
- In accordance with Governor’s Orders (https://open.texas.gov/.../EO-GA-29-use-of-face-coverings...), all individuals aged 10 and older must wear a face covering when entering the game and any time during which social distancing of at least six feet is not possible. (Seating is arranged to support social distancing.) Individuals aged 10 and older not wearing a face covering will not be allowed into the stadium.
- The district’s Clear Bag Policy (https://www.lcisd.net/apps/news/article/889995) will be enforced.
- THE GAME WILL BE LIVESTREAMED AT NO COST AT https://www.lcpsports.com/! Sponsored by First United Bank, this allows all Pirate fans to watch the game live online!
