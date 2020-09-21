Lubbock man federally indicted for possession and distribution of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dustin Cox, 26, of Lubbock was federally indicted on two counts of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and receipt and distribution of child pornography.
According to the indictment, the prepubescent minor had not yet reached the age of 12.
The first count states the image of the child was discovered on July 2, 2020 on a computer.
The second count of the indictment says the image of the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct was distributed.
Cox was arrested on September 11.
Cox was arraigned today and pleaded not guilty.
Cox is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a hold for US Marshals.
