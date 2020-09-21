Restaurants react to first day of 75 percent capacity allowance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Abbott’s order from last week opening businesses including retailers, libraries, museums, restaurants and more to 75 percent capacity went into effect on Monday and local restaurants say they’re thrilled for this new opportunity.
Businesses haven’t seen 75 percent of their capacity inside since before the first Covid-19 closures in April.
Ken Mandralla, a manager for One Guy From Italy on 50th Street, said he’s excited to see more normalcy in business.
“It’s super exciting. It’s one more step closer to being 100 percent open and have the freedoms that we want to serve the customers and the city as we can.”
Mandralla says over the week, they will start adding more chairs for the bigger crowds who he expects will come and eat this weekend while watching the Tech Football game.
“I think they want to be social and you want to go out to eat and you don’t have to cook at home or clean up after yourself at a restaurant. You still get to come and see people and converse even with a complete stranger. It’s our human nature.”
He says even if more crowds come, sanitation standards will still be in place to follow the law and to keep guests feeling safe.
Down the street at Jakes- a bar turned restaurant-, manager Daniel Davis, says today’s first day of letting the most crowds in since early Spring is great news.
“75 percent is way better than 50 percent and I’m just glad taht everyone will be happy to be back and just have a good time so that we can communicate and get back to our lives.”
Davis says this new opportunity will not only please customers and help businesses, but also the employees of businesses.
“Our servers will be able to make more money, our bartenders, over all everyone is going to be able to pay their bills now.”
Davis says he looks forward to not turning as many people away for the Tech game this weekend.
Davis added he wants live music back at the restaurant and will continue to wait patiently for the governor to say something about this request that many venues and restaurants around the state have.
