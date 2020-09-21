Smyer toddler needs more minorities to sign up to become bone marrow donors

“Ruby has ‘hemoglobin SS’ which is the most severe form of sickle cell,” said Rebbekah Benevedes, Ruby’s mom. “We have red blood cells that are round and plumpy and carry our oxygen to our whole body that’s what supplies our oxygen to our organs. Ruby’s red blood cells are crescent, like a sickle-shaped, and they can become sticky and clump together, which was what causes the excruciating pain throughout their body, it also causes weakened immune systems and organ damage and organ failure, and just about any problem you could think of sickle cell has something to do with it.”