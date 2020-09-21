Smyer toddler needs more minorities to sign up to become bone marrow donors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Smyer toddler and her family are asking everyone to become bone marrow donors to help her find the cure. September is Sickle Cell Awareness month and four-year-old Ruby Benevedes, and her family, are asking for your help.
The Benevedes family adopted Ruby when she was just four days old. At one week old, Ruby was diagnosed with sickle cell disease, a genetically inhered disease.
“Ruby has ‘hemoglobin SS’ which is the most severe form of sickle cell,” said Rebbekah Benevedes, Ruby’s mom. “We have red blood cells that are round and plumpy and carry our oxygen to our whole body that’s what supplies our oxygen to our organs. Ruby’s red blood cells are crescent, like a sickle-shaped, and they can become sticky and clump together, which was what causes the excruciating pain throughout their body, it also causes weakened immune systems and organ damage and organ failure, and just about any problem you could think of sickle cell has something to do with it.”
Rebbekah said Ruby has been admitted to the hospital 30 times in her short life. Ruby has had 4 surgeries and 12 blood transfusions. Her only cure is a bone marrow transplant, but because Ruby is adopted, her family is not a match.
“About a year and a half ago Ruby was having some complications with her spleen, and she was referred to cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, to the stem cell transplant clinic. We were very hopeful, we just kind of expected to go there and automatically find a match and get the process going and she’d be cured. And so, we were very devastated when we found out that out of the entire world, there was no hundred percent, 10 out of 10 match for Ruby,” said Rebbekah.
Now Ruby needs your help. The nonprofit organization “Be The Match” has a global registry for donors. They need more minorities to sign up.
“Out of every ethnicity out there, black Americans only have a 23 percent chance of finding a match. And it’s due to lack of donor ethnicity in the registry,” said Rebbekah, “that was a very big eye-opener for us.”
Ruby is being featured during the be the matches 2020 virtual gala on September 26th, Click here for the link to the gala.
You can sign up to become a donor on the be the match website, click here, or text “Swab4Ruby” to 61474.
