Snyder man pleads not guilty in federal indictment for production of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bradley Charles Kelly, 20, of Snyder has been indicted on a charge of production of child pornography.
According to the indictment, from March 18, 2020 to April 2, 2020, Kelly is accused of persuading, inducing, enticing and attempting the victim, who is under 18, to engage in sexually explicit conduct.
The indictment says the conduct was a lascivious exhibition of the genitals and pubic area of the minor, for a photo or video, to be distributed.
Kelly was arrested on September 11, 2020.
Today, September 21, 2020, during his arraignment, Kelly pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Kelly is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on hold for US Marshals.
