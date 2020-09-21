Spur, Dickens and McAdoo VFDs respond to fire at Duck Creek Game Processing

LUBBOCK, Texas (The Texas Spur) - On Monday, September 21, around 9:10 a.m., a call came in for a fire at the Duck Creek Wild Game Processing in the 400 block of Willard Ave.
The fire began in the south side of the 25-year-old metal building, according to the Spur VFD chief Rick Paschal.
Construction workers were on site at the time the fire broke out.
Approximately 10 firefighters from Spur, Dickens, and McAdoo VFDs all responded to the fire, and the fire was under control by 10:00 a.m.
No injuries were reported to workers or crews.
Around11:00 a.m., Paschal confirmed the fire was completely out.
The entire structure has likely been compromised, according to Paschal.
The hope is for a temporary solution for processing during deer season to be in place quickly.
