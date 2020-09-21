Texas Tech football player arrested for racing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A starting player for the Texas Tech football team was arrested Monday on a charge of racing on a highway.
Sarodorick Untra Thompson, Jr., 20, originally from Irving, was brought to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday.
According to court documents, the charge is related to a racing incident near 98th and Indiana Avenue on June 27, involving another Tech player.
As of 3 p.m., Monday, Thompson was still in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
KCBD has reached out to Texas Tech University for comment.
