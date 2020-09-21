Texas Tech football player arrested for racing

Sarodorick Untra Thompson Jr., 20, of Lubbock (Source: Lubbock Police)
By KCBD Staff | September 21, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 3:28 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A starting player for the Texas Tech football team was arrested Monday on a charge of racing on a highway.

Sarodorick Untra Thompson, Jr., 20, originally from Irving, was brought to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday.

According to court documents, the charge is related to a racing incident near 98th and Indiana Avenue on June 27, involving another Tech player.

As of 3 p.m., Monday, Thompson was still in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

KCBD has reached out to Texas Tech University for comment.

