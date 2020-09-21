On this last day of Summer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the last day of Summer. Fall officially begins tomorrow, with a slight change in our weather over the course of the week. Temperatures, which mostly have peaked in the 80s, will gradually move into the 90s. Then a cold front arrives.
Today’s Smoky Haze
If you looked at the sky this weekend you couldn’t miss the smoky haze. The smoke, from wildfires across much of the western states, will continue in our sky. Like yesterday, the horizon will fade away in the haze.
While the majority of the smoke has and will remain well above ground, some has and will work down to the surface. It’s possible you may smell some smoke.
People especially sensitive to airborne particulates, such as smoke, may experience some discomfort when outdoors.
Last Day of Summer
Beyond the smoke a sunny sky, a light wind, a warm afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the eastern KCBD viewing area to the low 80s in the western viewing area.
Mostly fair tonight, but with a smoky haze. Winds will be light. Lows will range from the upper 40s in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to the upper 50s in the far southeastern viewing area.
Current data suggests the smoke will thin over the next few days.
First Day of Autumn
Autumn officially begins tomorrow. The start is marked by the Autumnal Equinox occurring at 8:31 AM.
The first day of fall will be hazy, with a few clouds in the morning and hazy sunshine in the afternoon. Winds will continue light.
Gulf Tropical Storm
Tropical Storm Beta is expected to bring flooding rains to the central and upper Texas coast. The far western rain bands may reach areas near Haskell, Abilene, and San Angelo, very near the far eastern portions of the KCBD viewing area. It is not expected to bring rain to the viewing area.
Next Cold Front
Last Friday I noted that computer-generated forecasts that morning were hinting at a change in the weather pattern late this week. This morning, not so much.
A weak cold front now is expected Saturday night.
At this time I don’t expect rain. I do expect rising temperatures ahead of the front, with week ending temperatures in the 90s. I do expect only slight cooling behind the front.
