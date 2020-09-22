Autumn begins on a warm note

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fall officially begins today with the Autumnal Equinox at 8:31 AM. It’s a mild start to the season. Not just today, but through the work week. There are, however, two cold fronts in our 10-Day Forecast.
Patchy fog is possible east of the Caprock through mid-morning, otherwise the area will see a few clouds and a light wind. It’s a little cool with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Sunny and hazy this afternoon with a light wind. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the southeastern KCBD viewing area to the mid-80s in the west.
Partly cloudy with a light wind tonight. Lows will be in the 50s.
A cloudy start to Wednesday, but it will be sunny and warm in the afternoon. Some smoky haze will continue. Winds will remain light. Temperatures will peak in the 80s.
I’ll be updating this story a little later this morning. The updates will include the two fronts mentioned earlier.
