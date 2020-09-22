CDC bans evictions for those affected by COVID-19 and can’t pay rent

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The CDC announced a temporary eviction moratorium to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Under the order, landlords and property owners are prohibited from evicting certain tenants impacted by COVID-19, or face high fines.
However, if you engage in criminal activity, cause damage or break your lease, then the moratorium will not apply.
Keep in mind that this document does not forgive payments, it merely delays payments- so you still have to pay the money that you owe to your landlord.
If your landlord approaches you about eviction, begins the petition process or if constables approach you to remove you and you show them this document, your eviction will be put on pause.
The court will then decide if you qualify to keep living in your space.
The qualifications are:
- You must prove that you make less than $99, 000 a year.
- Prove you cant pay rent.
- Prove you have no where else to go if you are evicted.
The city of Lubbock has these resources for emergency utility and rent resources.
Assistance is available for persons or families who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applicants must:
- Live within the City limits of Lubbock
- Meet Income Criteria
- Submit a Complete Application
- Include all Required Back-Up Documentation
- Have a Current Lease Agreement
