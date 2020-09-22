Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of 12th Street.
- Firefighters spent more than an hour battling the flames.
- There were no injuries reported.
- Read more here: Fire reported Tuesday morning in Northwest Lubbock
The Lubbock City Council will meet today.
- The council will consider a proposal to build a $6.7 million parking garage for Citizens Tower.
- The garage would be funded, in party, by selling the former city hall.
Council members will also discuss the possible use of impact fees.
- Those fees would be imposed on developers whose projects increase demand for city services.
- A public hearing on impact fees will take place Oct. 6.
Texas Tech is expected to announce today the university has reached its goal of 40,000 students, despite the pandemic.
- Tech set the goal of 40,000 students in 2006.
President Donald Trump is threatening to pull federal funding from Anarchist Jurisdictions.
- The Department of Justice gave that label to New York City, Portland and Seattle.
- U.S. Attorney General, William Barr, said federal money should not be wasted on cities that refuse to protect citizens and property from protestors.
