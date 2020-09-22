Eastbound lanes of south Loop 289 near Quaker blocked due to crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a large collision on the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Avenue.
Police say at least four cars were involved in the collision.
Police have closed all eastbound lanes of Loop 289 to respond to the crash. Current reports of injuries include two with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries.
While speaking with police, another crash occurred near South Loop 289 and Slide Road. Details are still being gathered on this crash.
Please avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story.
