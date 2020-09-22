Facebook: Fake pages from China tried to disrupt US politics

Concerns about foreign efforts to interfere in the election were underscored by a warning Tuesday from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency that foreign actors and cybercriminals were likely to try to spread disinformation regarding the results of the election, including by creating fake websites or social media content aimed at discrediting the process. The agencies noted that even if a foreign actor managed to tamper with an election-related website, the underlying data would remain uncompromised.