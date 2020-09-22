Fire reported Tuesday morning in Northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue along with other emergency responders were called to a house fire in the 5500 block of 12th Street on Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out sometime around 3:30 a.m. in the residential neighborhood. It was limited to one house.
Residents of the home have been displaced and no injuries have been reported. The Red Cross has been called in to help.
Utility companies have been called in to cut the power to the house.
No other information is available at this time.
