Impact on grades prompts Roosevelt to suspend remote learning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some students at Roosevelt Independent School District will have to make adjustments to their school schedules.
The district is doing away with remote learning. That means most students will be back in the classroom starting Monday, Sept. 28.
Roosevelt ISD Superintendent Dallas Grimes said only about 80 of the more than 1,000 students are learning remotely. To-date, the school has also only had one confirmed case of COVID-19.
“We just took a hard look at it and decided to do what was best for our students in our opinion,” Grimes said.
Students learning at home are not performing well and he said, he believes this will help. The district has found more than 70 percent of the students learning remotely are failing at least one class.
During a Monday night board of trustees meeting the decision was voted on and approved unanimously.
“I’m not sure this would work for every district," Grimes said. "But for Roosevelt ISD we adamantly believe this was the right call for numerous reasons.”
Remote learning has also been tough on some of the district’s teachers, Grimes said. There is not enough staff to have teacher dedicated entirely to online learning so most are pulling double duty.
However, any students who is told to quarantine for 14 days by the Lubbock Health Department will still be learning at home.
“For the most part, our administrators and our staff, but most importantly our students have bought in and done just a wonderful job of doing what we’ve asked them to do,” Grimes said.
