Lubbock law enforcement 2-day surge ends with 26 arrested, drugs and cash seized

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A law enforcement surge on September 17-18, 2020 ended with 26 arrested and 1,477 ounces of various drugs seized. Nearly $12,000 was also seized.
During the two days, officials say there were 211 vehicle stops with 40 traffic citations given and 176 warnings. There were two DWI arrests during that time frame.
There were 15 felony arrests and six who were arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Officials say there were 13 gang members identified and three were arrested.
During this surge, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, THC, MDMA and cash.
Texas DPS Highway Patrol Troopers, Criminal Investigations Special Agents, Aircraft Pilots, Intelligence Counterterrorism Crime Analysts, and Communications Operators worked together, targeting areas of known criminal activity in the Lubbock area.
An emphasis was placed on the Project Safe Neighborhood in order to help reduce violent crime by utilizing comprehensive and collaborative data to identify repeat and group offenders .
Seizures
Methamphetamine 425.4 grams
Marijuana 2.5 ounces
THC 845 grams
MDMA 135.4 grams
Currency $11,786.00
The South Plains Auto Theft Task Force and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the surge.
