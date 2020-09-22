Lubbock man indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide with a motor vehicle

On Decmber 16, 2019, officers responded to the area for a two-vehicle crash. Based on the initial investigation, a Porsche Boxster was traveling southbound in the center lane of I-27, while a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound in the right lane of I-27. The Porsche lost control and struck the Buick, resulting in both vehicles leaving the roadway southwest across the grass ditch and the Buick striking a tree.