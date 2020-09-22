Lubbock man indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide with a motor vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Evan Charles Flacy, 25, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury for criminally negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.
According to the indictment, on December 16, 2019, Flacy was operating a motor vehicle and driving at an excessive speed, failing to keep a proper distance from other vehicles, failing to change lanes in a safe manner, failing to keep a proper lookout and failing to control the vehicle, causing the death of Zatryx Boggus.
On Decmber 16, 2019, officers responded to the area for a two-vehicle crash. Based on the initial investigation, a Porsche Boxster was traveling southbound in the center lane of I-27, while a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound in the right lane of I-27. The Porsche lost control and struck the Buick, resulting in both vehicles leaving the roadway southwest across the grass ditch and the Buick striking a tree.
The driver of the Buick, 81-year-old Carolyne Travis, was transported by EMS to UMC with serious injuries. The front passenger of the Buick, 21-year-old Zatryx Boggus, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Flacy was uninjured.
The investigation revealed Flacy was driving around 119 mph at the time of the crash.
According to the report, Flacy lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tan Buick multiple times.
Flacy is not currently in jail.
Flacy was arrested on a warrant on September 18, 2020, and was released the next day after posting a $5,000 bond.
