Lubbock Metro Unit investigating overnight homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight homicide that occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. September 21 in the 1800 block of E. Colgate Street.
Officers responded to a call for service for a possible deceased person.
The original caller advised a female subject was dead.
Upon arrival, officers responded and located 26-year-old Kyera Jones with a life-threatening stab wound.
Initially, Jones was alive but unresponsive. She was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information about the homicide or Jones' activity or whereabouts starting Saturday through the time of her death Monday night is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.
Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.
