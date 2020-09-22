Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child arrested in Michigan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department says Benjamin Ray Mitchell was arrested at approximately 3 p.m. today in St. Clair County, Michigan. Mitchell was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a parole violation and had an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Mitchell was brought into custody thanks to the work of the Lubbock Police Department, U.S. Marshals, Abilene Police Department, St. Clair County Drug Task Force (Michigan), St. Clair County Road Patrol, Port Huron Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations in Port Huron, Michigan.
