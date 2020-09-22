Roosevelt ISD suspending remote learning option at end of first six weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Roosevelt ISD will be suspending remote learning across all campuses effective at the end of the first six weeks of school, Friday, September 25.
The only exception will be for students who are told to quarantine by Lubbock Health Officials for two weeks due to exposure or a positive test for COVID-19.
Roosevelt ISD has sourced the reason for this decision is due to the low rate of positive cases of COVID-19 during the first five weeks of the semester.
The full statement from Roosevelt ISD can be seen below:
