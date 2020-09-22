Smith South Plains donates face shields, masks to South Plains College

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Health Sciences Program at South Plains College has received a donation of 360 GM face shields and 100 masks from Smith South Plains thanks to the Texas Ford Dealership Advertising fund.
According to Annette Sykora, owner of Smith South Plains, the shields and masks will have an immediate impact to the students in the SPC Health Sciences Program.
“Sometimes in clinical, the students will need both the face shield and the mask,” she said. “This donation will really help the students.”
Jerry Findley, Dean of Health Sciences and Chair of the Health Sciences Department, said the donation would help students save money on supplies.
“In the spring, there was a shortage of personal protection equipment including gloves, masks and goggles,” he said. "The hospitals used to furnish it but they stopped when the shortage of these supplies began, which greatly decreased clinical opportunities for our students.
“This is such a blessing that we will be able to assist all of our Health Sciences programs at the Levelland, Reese and Plainview campuses,” he said. “The students in the Associate Degree Nursing, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant’s Program, Respiratory, Emergency Medical Services, Surgical Tech and Radiology all will benefit from the gracious gift.”
For more information about ways to support scholarships and students at South Plains College, contact Julie Gerstenberger, Director of Development and Alumni Relations, at (806) 716-2020.
