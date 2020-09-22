Summer Returns this Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another beautiful day for the region with Lubbock recording an afternoon high of 85 degrees. It will likely be a warm and sunny week with afternoon highs that will climb to the low to mid 90s by Saturday.
With high pressure in control the rain chances will remain low for the area until next week.
As for overnight lows they will be in the range of 55-60 degrees and I expect some patchy dense fog in the region Wednesday morning. Visibilities could dip to as low as zero between 6am-9am, so allow some extra time for travel and use LOW beam headlight setting.
The wind overall will provide the sunny afternoons with the feel of summer returning on Friday and Saturday.
So, if you’re heading to the Tech game, wear sunscreen, a hat or cap and drink plenty of water.
