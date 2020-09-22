LCU to add men’s and women’s tennis to their intercollegiate sports

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University called a news conference for today at 11 a.m. to make a “significant announcement.”
The news conference will be hosted by LCU Director of Athletics Scott Larson. Tim Siegel is the special guest.
LCU will be adding tennis to the collegiate sports at the university.
Scott Larson announced the expansion of the athletic program with the addition of men’s and women’s tennis. It will begin in Fall of 2022. Between now and then, they will continue to fund the project. They have about 80 percent of the funds needed.
The goal is to begin construction on the 8-court facility as soon as possible.
They will hire a head coach in Summer of 2021 to be able to recruit the athletes.
