Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 3-year-old from Dallas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing three-year-old from Dallas Texas.
The three-year-old has been identified as Chasity Collins.
Collins was last seen after midnight on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, wearing a short sleeve shirt, grey tights, and no shoes.
Police did not identify a suspect, but said Collins may be in a white Lincoln MKZ with Texas license plates.
The license plate number is JJT 5997.
Police add the vehicle has black wheels on its passenger side and sliver wheels on the driver side.
Anyone who has information about Chasity’s whereabouts or who may have taken the car is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.
