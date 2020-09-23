Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting on Parkway Drive.
- Police have not identified any suspects at this time.
- The victim involved drover themselves to a local hospital.
Texas Tech’s Softball Coach, Adrian Gregory, stepped down last night.
- The sudden move came after the university conducted a review of the program.
- A USA Today report says Gregory was accused of grabbing players.
Lubbock Christian University announced it is adding men’s and women’s tennis to its sports program.
- Both programs will start in the fall of 2022.
- LCU will hire a new coach next summer.
Police are asking for information about a deadly stabbing Monday night near East Colgate Street and Redbud Avenue.
- Investigators want to know what the victim, Kyera “Polly” JOnes, was doing in the days before she died.
- Those with information are asked to call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
The now Post-Tropical Cyclone Beta has parked itself over Houston and is pouring down rain.
- About 20 inches of rain is expected throughout the area. So far it has dumped 13-14 inches in some areas.
- It is expected to clear out of Texas and go through the Mississippi Valley later today.
Senate Republicans are set to push a confirmation vote for President Donald Trump’s supreme court justice nominee.
- Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said he supports holding a confirmation vote before the November election.
- President Trump plans to announce his nominee Saturday.
