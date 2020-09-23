Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

LPD investigating overnight shooting, Texas Tech softball coach steps down, Beta dumps inches of rain on Houston

By Michael Cantu | September 23, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 6:12 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Lubbock Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting on Parkway Drive.

Texas Tech’s Softball Coach, Adrian Gregory, stepped down last night.

Lubbock Christian University announced it is adding men’s and women’s tennis to its sports program.

Police are asking for information about a deadly stabbing Monday night near East Colgate Street and Redbud Avenue.

The now Post-Tropical Cyclone Beta has parked itself over Houston and is pouring down rain.

Senate Republicans are set to push a confirmation vote for President Donald Trump’s supreme court justice nominee.

